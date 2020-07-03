Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.47

Roscan Gold Corp (CVE:ROS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 652561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a current ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 million and a P/E ratio of -7.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

RosCan Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It holds five option agreements to acquire a 100% interest in six contiguous gold prospective permits covering 271 sq. kilometers located in Mali, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to RosCan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

