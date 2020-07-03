Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Royal Dutch Shell is one of the primary energy majors. In particular, the Anglo-Dutch multinational company’s position as a key supplier of liquefied natural gas should benefit its long-term cash flow growth on the back of attractive growth opportunities. It is also making solid progress toward the transition to a renewable energy-focused future. But even Shell hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-induced downturn. In fact, the commodity price collapse forced the supermajor to trim its payout for the first time since World War II. There are also worries over the company’s recent warning of $15-$22 billion write down in Q2 and its poor reserve replacement ratio. As such, Shell – whose shares have underperformed the Zacks Oil and gas-integrated-intl industry over the past year (-49.88% vs. -40.1%) – warrants a cautious stance.”

RDS.A has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

RDS.A stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $65.62.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $60.96 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

