RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Posts Earnings Results

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $73.73 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTIX opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. RTI Surgical has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTIX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of RTI Surgical in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

