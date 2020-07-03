SALT 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,931.00 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000679 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, LATOKEN, Gate.io and AirSwap. SALT has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $4,931.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.65 or 0.01714731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00169082 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00052826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00108613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT was first traded on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kyber Network, ABCC, Liqui, Radar Relay, AirSwap, Gate.io, Huobi, Upbit, OKEx, IDEX, Binance and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.