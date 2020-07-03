Sapien (SPN) Achieves Market Cap of $754,730.99

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Sapien has a market capitalization of $754,730.99 and approximately $24,582.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapien token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last seven days, Sapien has traded up 71.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.83 or 0.01707135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00168900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00109229 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Sapien

Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,519,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sapien is www.sapien.network . Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sapien is blog.sapien.network

Sapien Token Trading

Sapien can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapien should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapien using one of the exchanges listed above.

