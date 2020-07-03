Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 482 ($5.93) and last traded at GBX 477 ($5.87), approximately 229,044 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 255,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 467 ($5.75).

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $798.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 445.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 435.59.

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile (LON:SDP)

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

