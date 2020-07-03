SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.67. SEI Investments posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in SEI Investments by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in SEI Investments by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 381,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.00.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

