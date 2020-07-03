Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.20-7.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.35. Sempra Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.20-7.80 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SRE. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.75.

SRE stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

