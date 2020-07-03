Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.20-7.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.06. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.20-7.80 EPS.

NYSE SRE opened at $120.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.75.

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

