Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.62 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) will report ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.57). Sierra Oncology posted earnings of ($8.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($8.15) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.22) to ($4.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $1.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRRA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th.

Shares of SRRA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.32. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,507,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,456,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 824,701 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $18,826,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $4,822,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 304.6% during the 1st quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 876,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 659,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

