Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.24

Shares of Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 92022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.27 million and a P/E ratio of -70.00.

About Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG)

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in the Stewart region and Vancouver of British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for cobalt, silver, gold, copper, zinc, and molybdenum minerals. Silver Grail Resources Ltd.

