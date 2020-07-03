Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.41. Simmons First National reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.03 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $147,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,134.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 43,219 shares in the company, valued at $787,882.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $623,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 677,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.91%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

