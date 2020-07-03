Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

SHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE SHI opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $39.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 323.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

