Skycoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $247,086.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Skycoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00005429 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Iquant and C2CX. Skycoin has a total market cap of $8.88 million and $247,086.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.50 or 0.01711893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00168878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00108651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, C2CX, Iquant, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.