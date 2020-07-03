SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.30 Million

Analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) to announce sales of $184.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.81 million and the lowest is $180.70 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $216.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $747.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $738.00 million to $753.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $740.30 million, with estimates ranging from $728.80 million to $753.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $314.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,969,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1,561.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

SLG stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,255. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

