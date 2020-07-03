Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.28.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Smart Sand from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.
Shares of SND stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 464,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,798. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44.
About Smart Sand
Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.
