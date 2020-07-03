SolarCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $924,424.70 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. SolarCoin has a market cap of $924,424.70 and $536.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bittrex and Lykke Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00457692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003426 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,026,666 coins and its circulating supply is 60,369,318 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

