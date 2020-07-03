SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Shares Up 5.5%

SouthCrest Financial Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SCSG)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29, approximately 207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

SCSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SouthCrest Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SouthCrest Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64.

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 million.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

