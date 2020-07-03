Spectrecoin (XSPEC) One Day Volume Hits $10,434.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $10,434.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0846 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006159 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016739 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018193 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.54 or 0.01701494 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

