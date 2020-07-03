Spectrum Reaches Market Cap of $13,700.22 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $13,700.22 and approximately $2,760.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00453260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013634 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006434 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.