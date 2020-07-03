Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Spin Master Corp (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.37, approximately 1,840 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 15,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

A number of analysts have commented on SNMSF shares. DA Davidson downgraded Spin Master from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

