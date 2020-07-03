Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $175.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 35.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Spotify from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.92.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $271.49 on Wednesday. Spotify has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $274.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.29 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.59.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Spotify’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spotify by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,873,000 after buying an additional 124,485 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Spotify by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 632,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,840,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Spotify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify in the first quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Spotify in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

