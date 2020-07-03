Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Hits Market Cap of $51.76 Million

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Gate.io and Mercatox. In the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.84 or 0.01708437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00168844 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00108118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, BitForex, Mercatox, Gate.io, DragonEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.