StrongHands (SHND) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $453.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 27.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $478,662.76 and approximately $453.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,945,132,029 coins and its circulating supply is 16,531,937,675 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Crex24, STEX, BiteBTC, Coindeal and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

