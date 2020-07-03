SunContract Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $581,848.00 (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One SunContract token can currently be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SunContract has traded up 21% against the US dollar. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $581,848.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SunContract

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a token. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

SunContract Token Trading

SunContract can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

