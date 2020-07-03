Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,611,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,728 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,072,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,991,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $722,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,967,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,653,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,378,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772,119. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.