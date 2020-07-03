Swarm Tops 1-Day Volume of $926.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $926.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.01709749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00168882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00052457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00108185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.