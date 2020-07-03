Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of TAK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,756. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adelphi Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the first quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 9,282,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,909,000 after buying an additional 323,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,008,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after acquiring an additional 303,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 114.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 842,734 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $20,125,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,232,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 59,125 shares during the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.