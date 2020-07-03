Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TVE. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of TVE stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 102,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,374. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.72.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$65.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$92,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$101,483.20.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

