TCASH (TCASH) Trading Down 25.1% This Week

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One TCASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. TCASH has a market capitalization of $155,883.97 and approximately $46,693.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TCASH has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002476 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 141.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 86.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TCASH Profile

TCASH (TCASH) is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer . The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html . The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

