Terra Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Terra has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $80.43 million and $6.03 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Coinone and GDAC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.50 or 0.01711893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00168878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00108651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Terra

Terra’s total supply is 996,501,872 coins and its circulating supply is 384,850,856 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Bittrex, GDAC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

