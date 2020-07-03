THEKEY Price Down 1.4% This Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $8,010.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, Bit-Z and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Coinrail, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

