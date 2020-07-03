Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.73 Billion

Brokerages predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will report $5.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.36 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $6.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $25.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.76 billion to $25.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

NYSE:TMO traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,976. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $369.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,391,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

