Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Tilly’s reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 209.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $77.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million.

A number of analysts have commented on TLYS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,630.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,040 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 36,621 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 31,212 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $160.84 million, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

