Time New Bank (TNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.30 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $13.30 million and $8.48 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.89 or 0.04897854 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020983 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank (TNB) is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,436,586,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars.

