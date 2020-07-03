Titan Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $822,907.79 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $822,907.79 and approximately $718.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002478 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 141.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 86.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 908,998,418 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

