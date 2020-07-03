TokenClub Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One TokenClub token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BigONE, Gate.io and FCoin. In the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $835,953.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00044852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.88 or 0.05096278 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00019177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00054094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC.

About TokenClub

TokenClub (TCT) is a token. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,491,241 tokens. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, CoinBene, FCoin, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

