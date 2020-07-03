TOP (TOP) Price Tops $0.0020

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One TOP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. TOP has a total market cap of $10.30 million and approximately $239,350.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TOP has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

