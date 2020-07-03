TTC Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. TTC has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and $353,782.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TTC has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.89 or 0.04897854 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020983 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002399 BTC.

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 888,661,204 coins and its circulating supply is 431,636,048 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, IDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

