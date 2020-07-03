TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of TWC Enterprises Ltd (TSE:TWC) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.06 and last traded at C$11.06, 4,700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 8,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $225.92 million and a P/E ratio of -12.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.16.

TWC Enterprises Company Profile (TSE:TWC)

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates golf clubs with 53 1/2, 18-hole equivalent championship and 3 1/2, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 41 locations primarily in Ontario/Quebec and Florida.

