UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Mizuho raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

NYSE UDR traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.57. 1,207,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,850. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $321.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.30 million. UDR had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 4.98%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,501,226 shares in the company, valued at $61,144,934.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,819,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,900. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

