UGAS (UGAS) Hits Market Cap of $2.66 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $344,175.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UGAS has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One UGAS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.65 or 0.04893935 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00021330 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002402 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

