UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to announce sales of $63.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.63 billion and the lowest is $62.47 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $60.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $258.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.76 billion to $263.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $280.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $269.83 billion to $289.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.67.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.26. 1,969,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,953. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 8,263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.