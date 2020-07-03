Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Venator Materials reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.20 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $2.30 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

In related news, Director Douglas Delano Anderson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 102,396 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNTR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 152,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,368. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.71.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

