Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002916 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CoinEgg, Poloniex and CryptoBridge. Vertcoin has a market cap of $14.69 million and $652,019.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,083.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.20 or 0.02490311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.95 or 0.02443518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00454535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013651 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00693614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00062515 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00564838 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015763 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 55,464,697 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bitsane, Coinroom, YoBit, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, Bittylicious, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Upbit, Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

