Viacoin Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $184,150.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00453260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013634 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006434 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,169,166 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.