Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will announce ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.55). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 358.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($1.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.13. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.11% and a negative net margin of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million.

VYGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. 231,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,647. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $28.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $479.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, insider Omar Khwaja sold 3,500 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 5,117.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 165,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

