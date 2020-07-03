Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Translate Bio (TBIO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO) recently:

7/1/2020 – Translate Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

6/26/2020 – Translate Bio had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $21.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Translate Bio is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Translate Bio had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $17.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Translate Bio was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

6/23/2020 – Translate Bio had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $17.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Translate Bio had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Translate Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

6/18/2020 – Translate Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

6/3/2020 – Translate Bio was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

6/1/2020 – Translate Bio was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/18/2020 – Translate Bio was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/15/2020 – Translate Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

TBIO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.86. 2,642,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,002. Translate Bio Inc has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 859.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Translate Bio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 6,824,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $141,140,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,973,550 shares of company stock valued at $144,086,787. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 57,280 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

