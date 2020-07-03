Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Translate Bio (TBIO)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO) recently:

  • 7/1/2020 – Translate Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “
  • 6/26/2020 – Translate Bio had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $21.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 6/26/2020 – Translate Bio is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
  • 6/25/2020 – Translate Bio had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $17.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/23/2020 – Translate Bio was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.
  • 6/23/2020 – Translate Bio had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $17.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/23/2020 – Translate Bio had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/19/2020 – Translate Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “
  • 6/18/2020 – Translate Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “
  • 6/3/2020 – Translate Bio was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.
  • 6/1/2020 – Translate Bio was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 5/18/2020 – Translate Bio was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.
  • 5/15/2020 – Translate Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

TBIO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.86. 2,642,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,002. Translate Bio Inc has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 859.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Translate Bio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 6,824,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $141,140,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,973,550 shares of company stock valued at $144,086,787. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 57,280 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit