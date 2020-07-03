Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sitime (SITM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sitime (NASDAQ: SITM):

6/30/2020 – Sitime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

6/30/2020 – Sitime is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Sitime had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Sitime had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Sitime had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Sitime had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Sitime had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SITM stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 203,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,752. Sitime Corp has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.37 million and a P/E ratio of -72.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sitime Corp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Megachips sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $80,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $58,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,510,378 shares of company stock valued at $80,319,550 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sitime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,902,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sitime by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 4th quarter worth $1,660,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sitime in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Sitime in the 4th quarter valued at $13,632,000. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

