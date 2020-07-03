Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Hold Rating for PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised PG&E from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.68.

Shares of PCG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. 68,783,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,054,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.09). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 27.51% and a negative net margin of 42.53%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PG&E by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 19,695 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,163,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,522,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,518 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

